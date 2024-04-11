NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Western Conference playoff battle rages on! Tonight’s marquee matchup is Kings vs. Pelicans, and both of these teams desperately want a win. New Orleans is fighting to avoid the Play-In Tournament, while Sacramento is aiming to stay in that 7-8 matchup.

In this article, I’m going to highlight my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s Pelicans-Kings game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans

As the Pelicans look to solidify their standing above the Play-In seeds, McCollum has done a majority of the heavy lifting lately.

The star guard has racked up at least 29 points in four straight matchups, stepping into a significantly expanded offensive role with Brandon Ingram sidelined. McCollum’s usage rate has eclipsed 27% in seven of his last eight games.

A large share of the 32-year-old’s production over that stretch has come from beyond the arc amidst his best three-point shooting campaign in nine seasons. CJ has hit at least four triples in eight of his last 10, making over 3.5 threes another potential DraftKings Sportsbook play as well.

That said, I’m opting for pure points here instead of threes due to the variance on long-range attempts. McCollum’s shooting volume has drastically increased recently, as he’s taken at least 22 shots in three of his last four contests. If that happens again tonight, CJ should have little trouble racking up at least 24 points.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

That’s my favorite NBA player prop for Kings vs. Pelicans! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.