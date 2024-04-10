NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on DraftKings Sportsbook

The battle for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference could very well be decided by tonight’s clash between the Nuggets and Timberwolves.

This pivotal contest will take place in Denver at 10:00 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s Nuggets-Wolves game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

I know what some of you — mostly the Wolves fans out there — are thinking. Isn’t Rudy Gobert one of the few matchups that would make you want to stay away from Nikola Jokic’s overs?

To an extent, yes. But when you dive into the numbers, the Stifle Tower isn’t as, well, stifling as you would expect. While the Timberwolves currently hold the tiebreaker over Denver on the season, Jokic has found individual success in this matchup, racking up at least 32 points in each of their last two meetings.

It’s also worth noting that Minnesota could look at the Joker’s scoring output as a positive thing. As anyone who has watched the Nuggets in the postseason knows, a lot of teams will actually encourage Jokic to score instead of letting him get his teammates involved. I wouldn’t be surprised whatsoever if that’s the strategy Chris Finch employs tonight.

The likely MVP has been racking up the points lately, hitting the 28-point mark in three of his last four games. His usage rate has also been astronomically high over that stretch, eclipsing 33% in all three of those contests.

At the time I’m writing this article, Jamal Murray is questionable for tonight’s matchup. If he doesn’t suit up on the second night of this back-to-back, it’s even further reason to roll with this prop. That said, even if Murray plays, I expect Jokic to put together his third straight massive outing against Minnesota.

