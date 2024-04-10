NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks on DraftKings Sportsbook

Amidst two incredibly tight races across both conferences, we’ve reached the point in the NBA season where virtually every game counts.

One of the marquee contests on Wednesday’s slate is Heat vs. Mavericks, which will take place in Denver at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s Mavericks-Heat game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks enter this contest as the hottest team in the league, having won nine of their last 10 games. To no one’s surprise, Doncic has played an instrumental role in this late-season surge.

The MVP candidate is in the midst of his best statistical season yet, averaging a career-high 33.9 points and 9.8 assists to go along with 9.2 rebounds. He’s also receiving a 35.9% usage rate on a nightly basis, by far the highest among guys with at least 2,000 minutes played this season.

Luka has eclipsed this total with relative ease in four of his last five matchups, almost getting there with points alone in each of his last two with 39 and 37, respectively. Tonight, Dallas draws the Heat, whose tempo and defensive system is typically effective when it comes to containing opposing stars.

That rule doesn’t apply to Doncic.

The superstar has been absolutely dominant in his last three meetings with Jimmy Butler and company, racking up at least 46 combined points and rebounds on each occasion. With the Mavericks already in mid-postseason form, I expect another strong performance from their No. 1 option Wednesday.

