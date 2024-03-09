South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso banks in a three to stay undefeated [VIDEO]

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso drained a wide-open three-pointer at the buzzer to keep the Gamecocks’ undefeated season alive. It was the first three-pointer of her career and helped South Carolina advance to the Women’s SEC Tournament finals.

The 6 ft. 7 senior was left alone on the arc as the Gamecocks were down two. Head coach Dawn Staley must have known about this ace in the hole all season, as the play was drawn up with only 1.1 on the clock. The inbound went to Cardoso at the top of the arc, but Tennessee’s defense didn’t move an inch, leaving her the definition of wide open. The center hit the biggest shot of her South Carolina tenure, and it was only the second three-point attempt in her four-year collegiate career.

Tennessee has been eliminated from the tournament and will need an at-large bid to make it to the NCAA Women’s Tournament. South Carolina picks up its 31st win of the season and will face the winner of Saturday night’s semifinal matchup between Ole Miss and No. 8 LSU on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.