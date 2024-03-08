Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

The interim WBO heavyweight title is on the line as defending champion Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) takes on Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) this Friday, March 8. The title fight will serve as the co-main event of DAZN’s “Knockout Chaos” card live from Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Zhang defeated Joe Joyce twice in 2023, earning stoppage wins both times. The 40-year-old southpaw is somewhat of a “boogeyman” in the division, as his last four wins have come by knockout. “Big Bang” Zhang knows another stellar outing come Friday will inch him closer toward a major world title opportunity.

Parker earned The Ring “Comeback of the Year” honors last year for his performance against former WBC champion Deontay Wilder. Winning by a convincing unanimous decision capped off a 4-0 year for the former WBO titleholder. Now, he gets a chance at the title again.

Zhang comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -230 favorite while Parker is a +180 underdog.

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD