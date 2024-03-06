Kings vs. Lakers pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, March 6

Western Conference playoff hopefuls and Pacific division rivals collide Wednesday evening with the Sacramento Kings (34-26) meet the Los Angeles Lakers (34-29) in southern California. The Kings have lost three of their last four, including a setback Monday against the Bulls. The Lakers defeated the Thunder in their last game and have won three of their last four. Sacramento has won both meetings so far between these teams this season.

The Kings are clean on the injury front. LeBron James is questionable for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis and Cam Reddish are probable.

The Lakers are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 238.5. Los Angeles is -135 on the moneyline while Sacramento is +114.

Kings vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +2

Sacramento is 19-13-1 ATS as the road team on the season and has an 11-7 ATS mark as a road underdog. The Lakers have been an excellent team straight up at home with a 22-10 record but are just 10-12 ATS as a home favorite and 14-17 ATS as the home team. They have covered the spread just twice since the All-Star break, both as underdogs.

The Kings have won both head-to-head matchups so far this season, including a meeting in LA. I like Sacramento to cover as the underdog tonight.

Over/Under: Under 238.5

The Kings are a scoring machine but they slip up a bit offensively away from Sacramento. They are just 12-19-2 to the over as the road side and are 3-3 to the over since the All-Star break. The Lakers are 2-4-1 to the over since the break and 13-17-1 to the over as the home team. These teams went over this total in the first meetings partially thanks to the overtime period and just under the total in the second meeting. I’ll take the under here given the recent performances and overall home/road trends.