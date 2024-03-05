Full list of D1 men’s college basketball coaches fired in 2024

March Madness marks a special time of the year where several teams around the country will try to make their NCAA Tournament dreams come to reality. But for a handful of programs, they will come to the sobering reality of hitting the rest button by parting ways with their head coach

Here, we’ll keep track of every Division I men’s basketball program that has fired their head coach. We’ll also keep tabs on who the school has earmarked as their successor.

Power Six Conferences

DePaul

Fired: Tony Stubblefield

Hired:

Stubblefield was fired in late January following an abysmal 3-15 start to the season, finishing his three-year tenure with a 28-54 record. DePaul has had just two winning seasons since joining the Big East in 2005 and it will once again be searching for a coach that can inject life into the program.

Ohio State

Fired: Chris Holtman

Hired:

Holtmann was fired by Ohio State in mid-February, bringing his seven-year tenure with the school to an end. He led the Buckeyes to four NCAA Tournament appearances, but posted middling results the last two years that had OSU in the bottom half of the Big Ten standings.

Mid-Major Conferences

Cal Poly

Fired: John Smith

Hired:

Cal Poly announced that it would part ways with Smith following the conclusion of the regular season. Smith has posted a very poor 30-115 record through his five seasons at the helm.

Old Dominion

Retiring: Jeff Jones

Hired:

Jones announced his retirement in late February. The veteran coach suffered a heart attack in December and took a medical leave as assistant coach Kieran Donahue took over as the interim.

Pacific Tigers

Fired: Leonard Perry

Hired:

Pacific announced on March 4 that Perry would be relieved of his duties as head coach and reassigned to another role with the university. He posted a 29-65 record through his three seasons at the helm, including a 6-25 mark this season where the Tigers were winless in West Coast Conference action.

Pepperdine Waves

Fired: Lorenzo Romar

Hired:

Pepperdine announced on March 5 that it would part ways with Romar at the end of the year, ending his second tenure as the head coach of the program. He posted a 117-156 record through six years of this run with the Waves.