Champions League predictions for second leg of 2023-24 round of 16 games March 5 and 6

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League knockout stage continues Tuesday with the second leg of round of 16 games featuring Bayern Munich, Lazio, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Sociedad, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Manchester City and FC Copenhagen. All the action will be available on Paramount+, with the PSG and Man City games also airing on CBS.

We’ll go through everything you need to know about each match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and our predictions for each contest.

Champions League round of 16 second leg picks

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio - Tuesday, March 5, 3 p.m. ET (0-1 aggregate)

Moneyline odds

Bayern Munich: -360

Draw: +500

Lazio: +950

To advance

Bayern Munich: -285

Lazio: +220

The German giants fell behind in the first leg but get the chance to avoid an early exit in Europe’s top club competition at home Tuesday. Lazio will likely sit back a bit early in the game to withstand what should be a heavy assault from Bayern before the contest settles.

It’s been an uncharacteristic season for Bayern, who have dropped three of their last five games across all competitions and are in real danger of losing the Bundesliga for the first time since 2011-12. A round of 16 exit in the Champions League would add to the problems for Thomas Tuchel’s side. Leroy Sane does come back into the mix for Bayern, although it’s unclear if he’ll start.

Lazio are hobbling a bit as well ahead of this match. They’ve lost three of the last four games in Serie A, although they will be getting a boost with Mattia Zaccagni set to return to the lineup. If Lazio can withstand Bayern’s early pressure, they could make some moves on the counter to stun the German side. There’s so much chaos right now at Bayern Munich, but the talent gap is hard to ignore. Even with the problems, Bayern Munich tend to get this type of game right more often than not.

Pick: Bayern Munich -360

Pick to advance: Bayern Munich -285

Real Sociedad vs. PSG - Tuesday, March 5, 3 p.m. ET (0-2 aggregate)

Moneyline odds

Real Sociedad: +155

Draw: +250

PSG: +175

To advance

Real Sociedad: +650

PSG: -1200

PSG are coming off a 0-0 draw against Monaco which saw Kylian Mbappe and Marco Asensio come off early, but there’s little reason to believe the French side will falter with a two-goal advantage. PSG have historically crumbled with much bigger leads but Real Sociedad have no firepower to truly test this side. The French giants haven’t lost a match across all competitions since November 7, despite plenty of turmoil due to injuries at the back and Mbappe’s impending departure from the club.

Real Sociedad have lost their last two league matches, along with an exit from the Copa del Rey on penalties. The Spanish side have a long injury list, with Aritz Elustondo, Martin Merquelanz, Alvaro Odriozola, Aihen Munoz, Carlos Fernandez and Ander Barrenetxea all on the mend. There’s a chance Elustondo and Barrenetxea are fit to play.

Even if Mbappe and Asensio don’t play the full 90 minutes, I don’t see PSG having any problems getting to the quarterfinal stage.

Pick: PSG +175

Pick to advance: PSG -1200

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig - Wednesday, March 6, 3 p.m. ET (1-0 aggregate)

Moneyline odds

Real Madrid: -175

Draw: +360

RB Leipzig: +450

To advance

Real Madrid: -1600

RB Leipzig: +750

Los Blancos got the job done in the first leg and now get to protect their advantage at the Santiago Bernabeu, where they have not lost yet this season. Real Madrid should have Jude Bellingham for this game since his red card suspension will be served in the domestic league. Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba remain out.

RB Leipzig have won two of their three matches following the 1-0 to Real Madrid, including a 4-1 win over Vfl Bochum in their last contest. Lukas Klostermann is still sidelined for Leipzig, and Mohamed Simakan is going to be out due to card accumulation.

There’s situations where the team down a goal can come back, but this is not one of them. Real Madrid won’t drop this game at home.

Pick: Real Madrid -175

Pick to advance: Real Madrid -1600

Manchester City vs. FC Copenhagen - Wednesday, March 6, 3 p.m. ET (3-1 aggregate)

Moneyline odds

Manchester City: -750

Draw: +900

FC Copenhagen: +1700

To advance

Manchester City: N/A

FC Copenhagen: +2200

The Danish side did make things interesting early in the first leg by pulling back a goal before Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden gave the defending champions a two-score advantage heading back to Ethiad Stadium. I could see Pep Guardiola fielding a third-tier side just to see things out and give his top players some additional rest, especially with a tight Premier League table. However, I don’t think that’ll be enough for Copenhagen to do any real damage here.

Pick: Man City -750

Pick to advance: Man City