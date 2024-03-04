Texas forward Dylan Disu: Status for game against Baylor on Monday?

Texas Longhorns center Dylan Disu is questionable for Monday night’s game vs. the Baylor Bears in Waco due to a stomach issue.

Per Texas officials, Dylan Disu a game-time decision w/ a stomach bug. He's warming up but doesn't look particularly lively. Tough task anyway would get a lot harder for Texas without their leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/SSnedsdfp2 — Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) March 5, 2024

Dylan Disu is out here for final warmups with 20+ on the clock still. pic.twitter.com/q242TeyTbc — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) March 5, 2024

Update 8:55 p.m. It looks like Disu is going to give it a go, and has been listed as a starter.

TEXAS STARTERS at Baylor



G Max Abmas

G Tyrese Hunter

G Ithiel Horton

F Dylan Disu

F Dillon Mitchell — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) March 5, 2024

The super-senior Disu is a huge contributor for UT, averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest in 20 games so far this season. In the first game against Baylor on January 20, Disu had 19 points on 7-11 shooting with two rebounds in 24 minutes.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Longhorns are listed as a 7.5-point underdogs. The line opened with Texas getting seven points. The total sits at 145.5.

We’ll update this when we know more.