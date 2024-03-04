 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas forward Dylan Disu: Status for game against Baylor on Monday?

It looks like the star in the frontcourt has a stomach bug

Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu celebrates the 81-65 win over Oklahoma State at the Moody Center on Saturday, Mar. 2, 2024 in Austin. Austin American Statesman-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns center Dylan Disu is questionable for Monday night’s game vs. the Baylor Bears in Waco due to a stomach issue.

Update 8:55 p.m. It looks like Disu is going to give it a go, and has been listed as a starter.

The super-senior Disu is a huge contributor for UT, averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest in 20 games so far this season. In the first game against Baylor on January 20, Disu had 19 points on 7-11 shooting with two rebounds in 24 minutes.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Longhorns are listed as a 7.5-point underdogs. The line opened with Texas getting seven points. The total sits at 145.5.

We’ll update this when we know more.

