Thunder vs. Lakers pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, March 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder (42-18) will attempt to keep their hold on the top seed in the Western Conference when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (33-29) Monday evening. The Thunder are coming off a win over the Suns Sunday, while the Lakers collapsed late against the Nuggets Saturday evening. This is the fourth meeting between these teams this season, with the Lakers holding a 2-1 edge over the first three contests.

The Thunder won’t release an official injury report until later in the day but most of the key guys should suit up. LeBron James is questionable for the Lakers but is expected to play, while Anthony Davis and Cam Reddish are probable.

The Lakers are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total coming in at 238.5. Los Angeles is -118 on the moneyline while Oklahoma City is -102.

Thunder vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -1

Oklahoma City is one of the best teams on back-to-back sets this season, sporting a 7-3 ATS mark. The Thunder are also a whopping 11-3 ATS when playing with a rest disadvantage. However, the Lakers have gotten the better of Oklahoma City twice and are 16-12 ATS when coming off a loss.

Even though the Thunder have covered in five of their six games after the break and the Lakers have covered just once, I like Los Angeles to bounce back from Saturday’s late loss with an important victory Monday.

Over/Under: Under 238.5

Two of the three previous matchups between these teams went over this line, while the most recent contest in LA went under. The Lakers have gone 2-3-1 to the over since the break, but have trended to the under at home with a 13-16-1 mark to the over at Crypto.com Arena. The Thunder are one of the most over-friendly teams in the league but are 2-2-2 to the over since the break. I think this matchup goes under what is a relatively higher total.