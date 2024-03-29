When will Justin Steele return to Cubs rotation this season?

The Chicago Cubs opened the season with a series against the Texas Rangers. Southpaw Justin Steele got the Opening Day starting pitching nod and cruised through four innings. In the fifth, while fielding a ground ball, he took a tumble and grabbed at his hamstring. He exited the game and was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and head coach Craig Counsell said that Steele will likely be heading to the injured list.

Justin Steele injury update

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Steele is rostered in 96.5% of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. In standard scoring formats, he finished his start with 14 fantasy points and has upside when he returns. Hopefully, your league has IL spots and you can add him as you shouldn’t send him to waivers unless he will miss many months, which isn’t expected.

For replacements in Chicago, you could consider adding Shoto Imanaga (56.5% rostered), Jordan Wicks (4.1%), or Kyle Hendricks (3% rostered). Lance Lynn of the St. Louis Cardinals (47.4%), Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees (39.1%) and Texas Rangers SP Jon Gray (33.9%) are all pitchers that are available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues that come with upside whether it is a high strikeout rate or projected run support to increase the chance of picking up a win.