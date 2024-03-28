NBA Player Props: Best Bet for New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a massive 12-game slate on Wednesday, only two matchups are taking place tonight across the association.

One of those contests is Pelicans vs. Bucks, will take place in New Orleans at 8:00 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s Pelicans-Bucks game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks

This line feels a bit low considering the numbers Lillard has been putting up lately.

The superstar guard has racked up at least 27 points in four of his last five games, shooting the three quite effectively over that stretch. Dame’s usage rate has also seen a strong bump as of late, eclipsing 28% four times over that period.

Even if Lillard isn’t hitting his shots at an efficient rate, the volume alone is enough to feel confident in his prospects of racking up at least 23 points tonight. Take Milwaukee’s last game, for example. The Bucks lost in overtime to the Lakers, and Lillard shot an ugly 9-29 from the field. However, that volume propelled him to 27 points on the night.

The Pelicans are a tough defensive matchup for any team, but Dame has found consistent success against them, racking up a combined 67 points over his last two contests against New Orleans.

I expect more of the same from Lillard tonight.

That’s my favorite NBA player prop for Pelicans vs. Bucks! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

