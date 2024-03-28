March Madness: How the public is betting Sweet 16 of 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday

The Sweet 16 begins on Thursday, March 28, with four matchups that will send four winners onto the Elite Eight. Here, we take a look at how the public is betting on the total, spread, and moneyline of Thursday’s Sweet 16 games.

Updated odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 March Madness

Public betting splits for Sweet 16 on Thursday

Notable spreads

No. 1 UConn has the widest spread of the four Thursday games, entering as an 11-point favorite over No. 5 San Diego State, and the public is riding with the reigning champions. Eighty percent of the dollars wagered on the spread are with UConn. UNC enters as a 4-point favorite over Alabama, and 86% of the handle has been placed on the favorites.

One interesting thing to note is that while 49% of bets placed in the Illinois-Iowa State game are riding with Illinois as the +1.5 underdog, 59% of the dollars wagered have been placed on the Illini. That can be an indicator of sharp action, as Iowa State bettors are putting less money where their mouths are than Illinois backers.

Notable totals

Alabama had the highest-scoring offense in the nation this season, averaging 90.7 points per game, and yet the under might be the way to go in the UNC-Bama Sweet 16 matchup. Over 63% of bets placed and 59% of dollars wagered rest on the under of the 173.5 total.

San Diego State kept teams to 67 points per game this season, yet the UConn-SDSU bettors are leaning heavily toward the over, with only 22% of bets riding with the under on the 135.5 total.

Notable moneylines

The No. 1 seeds, UConn and Alabama, are both favorites heading into their respective matchups and have over 70% of bets and 80% of dollars wagered in their court. Illinois bettors are very confident in their moneyline pick at +102 — though just 52% of bets have been placed on the Illini, over 77% of dollars wagered are riding with Brad Underwood’s group. Similarly, just 23% of bets have been placed on Clemson’s moneyline, but almost half of dollars wagered on the moneyline are relying on an upset from the Tigers.