76ers vs. Kings pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, March 25

Two teams in the play-in zone in their respective conferences will square off Monday evening when the Philadelphia 76ers (39-32) play the Sacramento Kings (41-29). The 76ers sit in eighth place and are on the second night of a back-to-back set after beating the Clippers Sunday, while the Kings defeated the Magic last time out. In the first meeting between these teams, the 76ers smoked the Kings 112-93 despite missing Joel Embiid.

Embiid is still out for Philly, and we’ll ultimately see later in the day how the team handles the rest of its players on the second night of a back-to-back set. For the Kings, Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles are out.

The Kings are 9.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total sitting at 222. Sacramento is -395 on the moneyline while Philadelphia is +310.

76ers vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +9.5

The 76ers are 5-7 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back set and 7-9 ATS when coming into a game with a rest disadvantage. The Kings are 12-7-1 ATS when they have a rest advantage. However, Sacramento is 13-20 ATS as the home team and 11-19 ATS as the home favorite this season.

Tobias Harris might be rested as he recovers from an ankle injury but I expect the rest of the rotation for Philadelphia to be intact. The Kings should be able to win this game at home but this is too big of a spread for a regular season game in my opinion. Take Philadelphia to cover for now.

Over/Under: Over 222

Home overs for Sacramento are a good trend to back. The Kings are 20-12-1 to the over as the home team, while the 76ers are currently hitting unders at an impressive clip. They went over their total Sunday but had eight straight unders prior to that. The 76ers are 4-8 to the over on the second night of a back-to-back set. I think the Kings are able to push the tempo here and force the 76ers to stick with them, which will lead to the over hitting.