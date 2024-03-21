No. 14 Oakland vs. No. 11 NC State: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies will take on the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. This South Region matchup will take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh with the tipoff time and network TBD.

Oakland (24-11) pulled off a massive first-round upset on Thursday, knocking off No. 3 Kentucky 80-76 to mark just its second NCAA Tournament victory in program history. The star of the show was senior guard Jack Gohlke, who came off the bench to bury 10 threes, coming just one shy of tying the NCAA Tournament record for most threes in a game. The Golden Grizzlies led for most of the second half and were able to hold on to send the blue blood packing back to Lexington.

NC State (23-14) continued its magical run through March by upsetting No. 6 Texas Tech in a 80-67 first-round victory on Thursday. This was a tight affair into the second half before the Wolfpack broke off a 9-0 run to give themselves a comfortable cushion for the rest of the game. Ben Middlebrooks stepped up off the bench with 21 points in the win.

2024 March Madness: Oakland vs. NC State odds

Spread: NC State -6

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: NC State -265, Oakland +215