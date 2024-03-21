Best bet for No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Big 12 and ACC go head-to-head in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament when the No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders face off against the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack. The Red Raiders received an at-large bid, while the Wolfpack were able to win the ACC conference tournament to secure an automatic spot. NC State was barely a bubble team prior to entering the conference tournament. Here’s a look at how the teams match up against each other and the best bet for this game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State best bet

The Red Raiders were sneakily one of the better teams in the Big 12. Even though they didn’t quite defend at the level of some notable Texas Tech squads, they registered ranked wins over BYU (twice), Oklahoma, Kansas and Baylor during the season. Texas Tech enters the dance winning four of its last five games.

NC State is a streaky group. Prior to winning five in a row and running through the ACC conference tournament, the Wolfpack had dropped four in a row to be on the wrong side of the bubble. That losing streak featured setbacks against Duke and UNC, who NC State then beat in the conference tournament. DJ Horne is one of the best offensive players in the country and when he gets going, this team can be hard to slow down.

Betting lines

Spread: Texas Tech -5

Total: 145.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -205, NC State +170

Best bet: NC State +5

Taking the Wolfpack on the moneyline is also in play here. Texas Tech is 11-10 ATS this season as a favorite but 15-17-1 ATS overall on the season. NC State is 17-18-1 ATS on the season and 9-6-1 ATS as the underdog.

In the last five NCAA tournament appearances, Texas Tech has only lost in the first round once. NC State lost as an 11 seed last year in the first round to Creighton, who went on to make the Elite Eight. The Wolfpack have been eliminated in the first round in three of their last five NCAA tournament appearances. However in this case, I think a streaky NC State team is worth backing as an underdog.