2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Caleb Williams measurements, drill times, more

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week and it will give 2024 NFL Draft prospects a chance to make a great impression in front of every franchise around the league.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the presumed No. 1 overall pick in the draft and the biggest question is whether the Chicago Bears will actually use the pick on him, or trade it away to another QB-needy franchise. Williams will be in attendance at the combine for interviews and meetings, but will not participate in throwing drills according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. He will elect to work out in front of teams during USC’s Pro Day on March 20.

How, when to watch Caleb Williams at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Williams has been touted as a “can’t miss” prospect since his freshman since at Oklahoma and has long been projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Billed at 6’1”, 215 pounds, he threw for 10,082 passing yards, ran for 966 rushing yards, and accounted for 120 touchdowns throughout his collegiate career. His crown jewel moment came in 2022 when he won the Heisman Trophy with USC.

He is ranked as the top overall prospect in this class according to NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah, which isn’t always necessarily the case for the prospect who gets selected first overall. One of his biggest skills is his ability to make difficult throws downfield both in the pocket and on the move. He’s also shown an ability to take off and make plays with his legs if necessary, but will mostly try to stay in the pocket. According to fellow NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, he needs to do a better job at taking what’s given to him instead of trying to make unnecessarily difficult throws. Zierlein’s pro comp for him is a bigger Kyler Murray.

QB measurements

Height: 6011

Weight: 214

Hand size: 9 3/4

Arm length: 32

Wingspan: 75 7/8

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD