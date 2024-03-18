Knicks vs. Warriors pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, March 18

The New York Knicks (40-27) will look to keep their hot play going Monday when they head west to face the Golden State Warriors (35-31). The Knicks have won three in a row as they start to get healthier, while the Warriors are coming off a win Saturday that saw star point guard Stephen Curry return to the court. This is the second meeting between these teams this season, with Golden State taking the first game 110-99.

OG Anunoby is listed as questionable for the Knicks as he continues to recover from an elbow injury. Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are still out. Curry and Draymond Green are off the report completely for Golden State, who is clean on the injury front.

The Warriors are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total sitting at 211.5. Golden State is -205 on the moneyline while New York is +170.

Knicks vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +5.5

The Knicks have a solid 17-13-2 ATS record on the road this season and are 8-10-1 ATS as a road underdog. The Warriors appear to be getting some of their championship mojo back but they are still a .500 team at home. Golden State fares much better on the road this season, going 22-10 ATS away from home against a 14-19-1 ATS mark in the Bay Area. The Warriors are 10-17 ATS as a home favorite.

Even though Golden State smoked New York in the last meeting, I don’t think the Warriors have the same ability to win home games as they did in years past. They might still be able to triumph in this game but I’ll back the Knicks to keep things close.

Over/Under: Over 211.5

New York is 14-18 to the over as the road team, while Golden State is 20-14 to the over at home. The Knicks have gone under their totals in the last five games and 11 of the last 12, while the Warriors are 3-2 to the over in the last five games after a string of eight straight unders. This is by far the lowest total for Golden State during this stretch, and I don’t believe it’s in line with how this game plays out. I’ll take the over Monday.