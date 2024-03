2024 CBI: Bracket, schedule, how to watch, game times, odds and more

The College Basketball Invitational will hold its 16th championship starting on Saturday, March 23 as 15 teams will head to the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida where all 14 games will be held.

Last year the Charlotte 49’ers defeated the Eastern Kentucky Colonels to win the trophy.

Here is the complete updated bracket for the 2024 CBI Tournament:

2024 CBI Tournament bracket: Live updates, scores

All times Eastern. All first round and quarterfinal games broadcast on FloHoops streaming service. Semifinals and Championship Game broadcast on ESPN2.

First round: Saturday & Sunday, March 23-24

Game 1: No. 8 Northern Colorado vs. No. 9 Cleveland State, March 24, 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 4 Arkansas State vs. No. 13 Bethune Cookman, March 23, 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 5 Montana vs. No. 12 Presbyterian, March 24, 1 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 UCSD vs. No. 15 Chicago State, March 23, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 7 Fairfield vs. No. 10 Little Rock, March 24, 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Seattle vs. No. 14 Delaware State, March 23, 5:30 p.m.

Game 7: No. 6 Quinnipiac vs. No. 11 Evansville, March 24, 5:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Monday, March 25

Game 8: No. 1 High Point vs. Game 1 winner, Noon

Game 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 10: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Tuesday, March 26

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m, ESPN2

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Final: Wednesday, March 27

Championship: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 5 p.m., ESPN2