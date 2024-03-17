Get your printable March Madness bracket for the 2024 men’s NCAA Tournament

March Madness is upon us and on Sunday, March 17, we’ll find out the complete brackets for the men’s and women’s 2024 NCAA basketball tournaments. The men’s Selection Show gets started at 6:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. It’s been a wild final weekend and we’ll find out how everything has settled as the selection committee announces the No. 1 seeds in the four regions, all the way through the 16 seeds. Conference tournaments wrap up on Sunday ahead of the show and there are bids still to be thieved.

2024 March Madness printable bracket

The men’s tournament begins on Tuesday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET with the First Four games ahead of the Round of 64. The main event tips off on Thursday, March 21 at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. UConn, Purdue, North Carolina, and Houston are projected to grab the top seeds in the tournament as of Sunday morning, but Saturday’s results could shake that up. From the foursome, UConn was the only one to win on Saturday leaving the others hoping nothing shakes things up. Meanwhile, bubble teams have had a horrible weekend and will be left waiting into early Sunday evening.

The Big Ten championship game between Wisconsin and Illinois wraps up just before the Selection Sunday Show gets going at 6:00 p.m. Greg Gumbel will kick things off with the bracket reveal as the four No. 1 seeds will be unveiled just after the show starts.

Ahead of the March Madness bracket reveal, UConn has the best odds to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at +450 ahead of Houston at +550 and Purdue at +750.

You can view the full printable bracket below, or click here if your device does not support the embed. There will be brackets pre-filled in after the show, but this will allow you to follow along on Sunday evening.

The First Four starts on Tuesday, but most contests don’t require you to make a pick in those games. You’ll have until Thursday morning to submit your brackets.