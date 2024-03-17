2024 Los Angeles Marathon: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2024 Los Angeles Marathon will be held on Sunday, March 17. Don’t be surprised to see ample green outfits on the race track as it falls on St. Patrick’s Day. This will be the 39th edition of this marathon, and it can be used as a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The race will start bright and early at 7 a.m. local time which is Pacific time. For those traveling from out of state or looking to tune in on the East Coast, this is 10 a.m. ET.

How to watch

There will be a live TV local broadcast from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time on KTLA which is Channel No. 5 in Los Angeles. It will also be streaming on Facbook.com/LAMarathon.

The race will begin at Dodger Stadium and weave through the streets of Los Angeles. Participants will run through Chinatown, Hollywood, and Beverly Hills, among other historic places. The course does not loop except for the final seven miles and will end at Crescent City on Santa Monica Blvd.

Weather via AccuWeather

It looks like runners will have decent weather on race day, other than it being a little chilly. The high for the day is 69, with a low of 51. There is only a 1% chance of rain, and the wind is projected to blow at six mph.

The weather description reads “partly sunny and nice.”

Official prize money amounts haven’t been made public yet in 2024. Last year, there was a $30,000 prize pool, with $10,000 going to the first man and woman finisher. Prizes are expected to be similar in 2024.

Last year’s Los Angeles Marathon was won by Jemal Yimer. He finished in 2:13:15 and was closely followed by Yemane Tsegay (2:14:09) and Barnaba Kipkoech (2:14:29).

The fastest female participant was Stacy Ndiwa who finished with a time of 2:31:02. Martha Akeno finished second in 2:34:28 and Grace Kahura came in third with a time of 2:38:18.