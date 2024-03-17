No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the No. 12 McNeese State Cowboys in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

NET: 17

KenPom Overall: 15

KenPom O: 9

KenPom D: 46

Record: 25-7

Strength of Schedule:105

Conference: West Coast

Conference Record:14-2

Quad 1 Record: 3-6

Gonzaga is back as they look to reach their ninth consecutive Sweet Sixteen berth and seek out their first NCAA title. The Zags, led by forwards Graham Ike and Anton Watson, have the 10th-highest scoring offense in the nation. They put up 84.3 points per game and shoot 51.3% from the field. The Bulldogs went 1-1 against WCC rival Saint Mary’s during regular season play this year and grabbed a major non-conference win over Kentucky.

McNeese Cowboys

NET: 56

KenPom Overall: 60

KenPom O: 51

KenPom D: 84

Record: 30-3

Strength of Schedule: 337

Conference: Southland

Conference Record: 17-1

Quad 1 Record: 1-0

The McNeese State Cowboys are going dancing for the first time since 2002 after demolishing their conference tournament opponents as the top seed in the Big South. Led by guard Shahada Wells, the Cowboys were one of the country’s top three-point shooting teams this year, averaging 39.4% from the perimeter. McNeese State’s offense ranks in the top 50 at KenPom, and the Cowboys went 1-0 against Quad 1 opponents.