Nuggets vs. Mavericks pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, March 17

The defending champions Denver Nuggets (47-20) will look to keep their winning ways going when they meet the Dallas Mavericks (38-29) Sunday afternoon. The Nuggets have won five in a row to put themselves in a tie with the Thunder for the top seed in the West, while the Mavericks lost their last game and currently sit in the play-in zone. These teams have met twice this season, with Denver winning both meetings convincingly.

The Nuggets are clean on the day-to-day injury front. The Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic and Dante Exum as questionable, with the former expected to play after missing the last game with a hamstring issue.

The Nuggets are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 229. Denver is -166 on the moneyline while Dallas is +140.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -4

Denver smoked Dallas in both meetings this season, winning by 11 and 26 points respectively. The Mavericks didn’t have Kyrie Irving in the second matchup, but they were fully intact for the first encounter. The Nuggets are 26-29-2 ATS as a favorite this season and 15-18-1 ATS on the road, but the Mavericks are 16-19 ATS at home and 12-15 ATS as the underdog.

Even with Doncic likely to suit up for this matchup, I like the Nuggets to continue their winning streak Sunday afternoon. Take Denver to cover.

Over/Under: Over 229

Denver road unders are a big hit this season, with the Nuggets going 12-22 to the over away from home. The Mavericks are 15-20 to the over as the home team. These trends do suggest the under should hit Sunday but both previous meetings between these sides went over this number. Denver is 4-3 to the over in the last seven games and Dallas is 6-6 on overs since the All-Star break. I like the over to hit in this one.