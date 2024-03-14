Bucks vs. 76ers pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, March 14

The Philadelphia 76ers (36-29) will finish their three-game road trip on Thursday, facing the Milwaukee Bucks (42-24). Tipoff from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air in local TV markets. This will be the third and final matchup between these teams this season, with Milwaukee winning 118-117 in game one and 119-98 in the rematch.

The biggest injury for Philadelphia remains center Joel Embiid. He continues his recovery from a knee injury, and the latest reports suggest that he has resumed on-court workouts. Shooting guard De’Anthony Melton (back) and power forward Robert Covington (knee) have both also been ruled out for Thursday’s game.

For Milwaukee, only small forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Shooting guard Malik Beasley (back spasms) and forward MarJon Beauchamp (back) are listed as questionable, while star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable with a hamstring issue. Patrick Beverley is also probable.

The Bucks are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Milwaukee has -325 moneyline odds, while Philadelphia is installed as the +260 underdog. The point total is set at 220.

Bucks vs. 76ers, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks- 7.5

Understandably, the Sixers have struggled to maintain momentum without Embiid. They head into this game coming off a 106-79 loss to the New York Knicks, who they had beaten by six points just two days earlier. Milwaukee is also coming off a loss and joins Philly in going 1-3 over the last four games, but at least the Bucks get to return home.

The Bucks are notoriously tough to trust against the spread. They have the fourth-worst record ATS in the league, compared to Philadelphia being 11th-best. Still, the lack of Embiid has made it tough for the Sixers to stay in games, and they will struggle to put forth the necessary defensive effort to slow down Milwaukee’s stars. At home, I think the Bucks cover.

Over/Under: Under 220

The 76ers have scored fewer than 100 points in three straight games. In each of their back-to-back games against New York, Philly finished with exactly 79 points. Milwaukee had a down game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, scoring 94 points, but they have scored at least 111 in six of their last eight games. I hate taking unders but with the way that Philly’s offense has been missing in action, I think the under hits on Thursday.