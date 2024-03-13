Lakers vs. Kings pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, March 13

The Los Angeles Lakers (36-30) will have a brief one-game road trip, taking on the Sacramento Kings (37-27) on Wednesday. Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California is set for 10 p.m. ET, and will air on ESPN. This is the fourth and final meeting between these Pacific Division rivals. Sacramento has won all three matchups so far 132-127 in OT, 125-110 and 130-120, respectively.

The Lakers continue to deal with several injuries. Center Colin Castleton (wrist), point guard Gabe Vincent (knee), power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), small forward Cam Reddish (ankle) and forward Christian Wood (knee) have all already been ruled out for Wednesday’s game. LeBron James is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, but Anthony Davis (Achilles) is probable.

The Kings will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back. Small forward Keegan Murray missed Tuesday’s game because of an ankle injury and is questionable. Power forward Trey Lyles left Tuesday’s game due to a knee injury and wasn’t able to return. He is considered day-to-day.

The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles has -135 moneyline odds, and Sacramento is installed as the +114 underdog. The point total is set at 238.

Lakers vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +2.5

Neither one of these teams is great at covering the spread. The Kings have covered in 50.8% of their games, exceeding the Lakers covering in 46.3%. Sacramento has covered ATS in only 40% of its home games, while Los Angeles has covered in 41.9% of its games. The path to a victory gets more difficult for the Kings if Murray doesn’t play, but with the success they have had against the Lakers this season, I think they cover at home.

Over/Under: Over 238

Even if they aren’t consistent in covering the spread, both teams have had the majority of their games hit the over. Los Angeles has hit the over in 54.6% of its games, which ranks as the third-highest. Sacramento isn’t far behind at 52.5%, which is good enough for seventh-highest. The final injury report could end up swaying this a little bit but for now, take the over, despite it being the highest total on Wednesday’s slate.