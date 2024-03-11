NFL Free Agency grades: Saquon Barkley, Kirk Cousins, Josh Jacobs and more

NFL free agency is in full swing and we’ve seen plenty of moves through the first day of legal tampering. The running back market has been popping, while Kirk Cousins once again gets a big pay day. We’ll go through some of the bigger moves and grade them out.

RB Saquon Barkley to sign with Eagles

The Eagles ended last season on a down note after a very strong start and it appears they are now ready to put up some real cash for an every down back. Barkley isn’t breaking the bank, but with running backs being devalued of late, his 3-year deal worth $37.75M base value and $26 million guaranteed shows the Eagles really wanted him and plan to use him.

D’Andre Swift is now in Chicago and nobody else at the position should cut into Barkley’s work unless he needs a rest. And pairing him with Jalen Hurts will make it tough for defenses to key on one rusher.

Grade A-

QB Kirk Cousins to sign with Falcons

Cousins signed a 4-year deal worth $180 million if he were to play all four years, but in reality he has $100 million in guaranteed money for the first two seasons. However they got him, it was the best move they could have made at the most important position. I am no Cousins fan, but there’s no doubt he is an above-average and consistent quarterback. And without a Top 3 NFL Draft pick, the Falcons weren’t going to find another quarterback who was ready to win now with their team. And their team does have some nice offensive pieces to pair with Cousins, like Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts.

It feels a little weird to give Cousins an A for anything, as he is more of a B- quarterback, but the Falcons desperately needed to make a move like this, especially in a division that is very much up for grabs.

Grade A

Josh Jacobs to sign with Green Bay Packers

This signing makes sense, as their starting running back Aaron Jones couldn’t stay healthy last season and they are probably letting backup A.J. Dillon walk in free agency. Also, despite Jones having better overall numbers than Jacobs in his career, Jones is three years older than Jacobs. This move is more about staying ahead of Jones’ inevitable drop in production due to age, as the team and fans loved Jones, who has now been released.

Jacobs has been somewhat injury prone, but also has shown he can be a top-tier every down back. He oddly has never scored a receiving touchdown despite 197 receptions, but he is a good receiving back and has just been unlucky in the touchdown receptions department. The team also isn’t on the hook for his whole contract and can get out of it after one year and $15 million. But, if he can stay healthy and have a strong season, they have him under contract for four seasons.

For the most part, I rather teams not sign free agent running backs, as the odds aren’t great for a good return. But, this deal looks very team friendly.

Grade B+

RB D’Andre Swift to sign with Bears

The Bears already have Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson at running back, but have decided to give the lead job to newly acquired D’Andre Swift. Swift was good with the Eagles, but also had a strong offensive line and scheme to help out. It’s tough not to think of the Eagles letting Miles Sanders walk last season only for the Panthers to bench him.

Swift is an explosive runner and can break off big plays, but he’s not exactly a running back you can count on to pick up those extra yards between the tackles. I see Herbert getting more work than expected while sharing snaps with Swift as long as both can stay healthy,

Grade D

RB Tony Pollard to sign with Titans

Pollard had an extremely down season in 2023, as his explosiveness appeared completely sapped after offseason leg surgery. Thankfully, he did seem to get some of that burst back toward the end of the season. Of course, there is plenty of concern that he just isn’t the extreme playmaker he was just two seasons ago. And it showed in his 3-year deal that gives him $8 million per season. If he was a free agent before his leg injury, he’d have made a lot more.

The Titans are letting Derrick Henry walk in free agency and are adding a much different kind of back than Henry in Pollard. The Titans also have RB Tyjae Spears, who showed plenty of spark in his rookie 2023 campaign. Pollard is still the bigger back and likely the lead, but both can catch the ball and have overlapping skills.

Grade C

Gabe Davis to sign with Jaguars

Davis will move on from getting passes from Josh Allen to receiving passes from Trevor Lawrence this season. We all remember Davis’ huge 200 yards, 4 touchdown playoff game, but that also reminds us that he’s been incredibly inconsistent overall. And that inconsistency came in one of the better quarterbacks and offenses in the league.

The new Jaguars receiver won’t make WR1 money, as his new contract pays him $13 million per year, but it is a decent chunk of change. Davis is a good blocker and deep threat. The Jaguars aren’t getting a lemon, but they also aren’t getting a receiver you can count on all over the field.

They still could end up keeping Calvin Ridley, as he remains on the market, but by itself, I’d rather they skipped on Davis.

Grade C-