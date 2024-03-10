Benches clear in LSU vs. South Carolina at SEC Women’s Championship Game

In the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship Game between No. 2 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina, a fight broke out at midcourt that saw relatives of players jumping over the scorers table to get on the floor.

You can see in this clip last night’s USCe 6’7 hero Kamilla Cardoso taking out star Flau’jae Johnson pretty clearly in this clip.

Wow. South Carolina and LSU going at it in today’s SEC Title Game. Some BAD blood between Kim Mulkey and Dawn Staley’s squads. pic.twitter.com/5RBSs1jTDP — SEC Unfiltered (@SECUnfiltered) March 10, 2024

South Carolina led 73-66 with 2:08 remaining, and the only foul assessed was to Cardoso, and it was not a technical. She was given a game penalty for fighting.

But the real story here is the ejections, as while an intentional foul was called on LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson, but the penalty on Kamilla Cardoso for fighting. But all players leaving the bench were ejected, and Johnson’s brother along with two other fans were arrested for coming onto the court.

Any player ejected from the game should still be eligible for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, despite what was said by ESPN’s broadcast team at first. But that doesn’t include Cardoso, as the fighting penalty would have her on the bench vs. a No. 16 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina won 79-72 to remain undefeated at 32-0, and will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

What might be the biggest current rivalry in all of women’s sports just hit a whole new level. We’ll continue to document the fallout here.