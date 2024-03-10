Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Odds, picks, predictions, team news for Premier League match

A significant turning point in the Premier League title race will come Sunday when Liverpool and Manchester City face off at Anfield. Both teams are behind Arsenal entering this matchup but the winner can go to the top of the table. These teams had a 1-1 draw back in November at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Liverpool v. Manchester City

Date: Sunday, March 10

Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA, Telemundo

Livestream: NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, fuboTV

Moneyline odds

Liverpool: +195

Draw: +275

Manchester City: +130

Moneyline pick: Draw +275

Liverpool enter this contest as winners of their last four Premier League matches, scoring 12 goals over that span. They also have a win in the EFL Cup final, the fifth round of the FA Cup and are coming off a five-goal showing in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 matchup. Despite some key personnel being out, the Reds have ensured they’ll be a factor in Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season.

Manchester City have won four of their last five domestic games. They are coming off back-to-back 3-1 victories, with the first coming in the Manchester derby and the second in the return leg for the Champions League round of 16 matchup against FC Copenhagen. Man City also won in the fifth round of the FA Cup with six goals. They have scored 12 goals in their last three matches across all competitions.

There’s a sizable injury report for both sides. Liverpool remain without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Thiago Alcantara. The statuses of Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahim Konate are a bit up in the air. Man City are liking going to be without midfielder Jack Grealish, while Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku are considered questionable.

Given the stakes of this match and the last result, I’ll take a draw here. Both teams have played a decent amount of games during a short stretch but will field their best possible side for this clash. Man City might have the edge due to Liverpool’s injuries, but Anfield is a tough place to win. I think Liverpool does enough to get a draw.