Timberwolves vs. Lakers pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, March 10

Western Conference playoff contenders collide Sunday evening when the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-20) meet the Los Angeles Lakers (35-30) in LA. The Timberwolves are coming into this game off an overtime loss to the Cavaliers while the Lakers got a close win over the Bucks. Minnesota won both previous meetings between these teams.

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for the Timberwolves, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis are questionable for the Lakers. I expect everyone to suit up, including James who missed Friday’s game against Milwaukee. Cam Reddish is probable.

The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 222. Los Angeles is -115 on the moneyline while Minnesota is -105.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +1.5

Even without Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves have been able to stay competitive thanks to Edwards and a stellar group of rotation players. Minnesota is 9-6 ATS as the underdog and 6-6 ATS as the road underdog. Even though the Timberwolves haven’t fared as well on the road as they have at home, they’re well equipped to handle the Lakers here. Los Angeles is 14-21 ATS as the favorite this season and 10-13 ATS as a home favorite.

The Lakers have covered the spread just once in their last five games as favorites while the Timberwolves have covered just twice since the All-Star break, once as an underdog. As long as Edwards suits up, I like Minnesota as the road dog in this one.

Over/Under: Over 222

Minnesota is 4-5 to the over since the break and tends to go over in road games. The Timberwolves are 19-14 to the over on the road. Even though the Lakers are 15-17-1 to the over at home, they have gone over their totals in four of the last five games. One game between these teams went under this line and one went over. I like Sunday’s contest to hit the over.