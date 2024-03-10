2024 MWC Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The most surprising men’s basketball conference in the country in 2024 is certainly the Mountain West, which could see at least six teams in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in league history.

After San Diego State’s run to the Final Four in 2023, it’s a great time to be a fan of the MWC. Utah State took home the regular season championship behind first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle and his former Montana State player Great Osobor, who might also be the MWC Player of the Year.

The games have been fantastic and dramatic all season long, with plenty of talent that can compete anywhere. And if past is prologue, the league’s annual sojourn to the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas for the conference tournament should be one of the best events in all of basketball this year.

2024 MWC Tournament

First round: Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 9 Fresno State vs. No. 8 Wyoming: 2 p.m., Mountain West Network

Game 2: No. 10 San Jose State vs. No. 7 Colorado State: 4:30 p.m., MWN

Game 3: No. 11 Air Force vs. No. 6 New Mexico: 7 p.m., MWN

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 14

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Utah State: 3 p.m., CBSSN

Game 5: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 4 UNLV: 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 Nevada: 9 p.m., CBSSN

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 3 Boise State: 11:30 p.m., CBSSN

Semifinals: Friday, March 15

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner: 9 p.m., CBSSN

Championship: Saturday, March 16

Championship: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner: 6:00 p.m., CBS

Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook

San Diego State +260

Utah State +425

Nevada +500

UNLV +550

New Mexico +600

Boise State +600

Colorado State +750

Wyoming +25000

Fresno State +35000

San Jose State +50000

Air Force +50000

MWC March Madness Bids

Almost half the conference could not show up in Vegas and still get an NCAA Tournament berth. San Diego State, Utah State, Nevada, and Boise State are all in good shape here. Colorado State is probably fine as well, though they’ll want to make sure they knock off San Jose State in their to be sure.

New Mexico’s resume is really in the eye of the beholder, but most bracketologists have them heading to Dayton as a First Four for now. A win over Boise State in the quarterfinals might lock up their Big Dance bid.