2024 MWC Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The most surprising men’s basketball conference in the country in 2024 is certainly the Mountain West, which could see at least six teams in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in league history.
After San Diego State’s run to the Final Four in 2023, it’s a great time to be a fan of the MWC. Utah State took home the regular season championship behind first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle and his former Montana State player Great Osobor, who might also be the MWC Player of the Year.
The games have been fantastic and dramatic all season long, with plenty of talent that can compete anywhere. And if past is prologue, the league’s annual sojourn to the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas for the conference tournament should be one of the best events in all of basketball this year.
2024 MWC Tournament
First round: Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 9 Fresno State vs. No. 8 Wyoming: 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
Game 2: No. 10 San Jose State vs. No. 7 Colorado State: 4:30 p.m., MWN
Game 3: No. 11 Air Force vs. No. 6 New Mexico: 7 p.m., MWN
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 14
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Utah State: 3 p.m., CBSSN
Game 5: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 4 UNLV: 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 Nevada: 9 p.m., CBSSN
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 3 Boise State: 11:30 p.m., CBSSN
Semifinals: Friday, March 15
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner: 9 p.m., CBSSN
Championship: Saturday, March 16
Championship: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner: 6:00 p.m., CBS
Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook
San Diego State +260
Utah State +425
Nevada +500
UNLV +550
New Mexico +600
Boise State +600
Colorado State +750
Wyoming +25000
Fresno State +35000
San Jose State +50000
Air Force +50000
MWC March Madness Bids
Almost half the conference could not show up in Vegas and still get an NCAA Tournament berth. San Diego State, Utah State, Nevada, and Boise State are all in good shape here. Colorado State is probably fine as well, though they’ll want to make sure they knock off San Jose State in their to be sure.
New Mexico’s resume is really in the eye of the beholder, but most bracketologists have them heading to Dayton as a First Four for now. A win over Boise State in the quarterfinals might lock up their Big Dance bid.