Warriors vs. 76ers pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, February 7

The Golden State Warriors (22-25) and Philadelphia 76ers (30-19) will meet one week after their last encounter, the result of which was overshadowed by Joel Embiid’s meniscus injury. The Warriors are coming a win over the Nets, while the 76ers have lost two games in a row. Golden State won the last meeting 119-107.

Draymond Green is questionable for Golden State with a knee injury, while Andrew Wiggins is probable. 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is listed as questionable with an illness. Nicolas Batum, De’Anthony Melton, Robert Covington and Embiid are all out.

The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 235. Golden State is -192 on the moneyline while Philadelphia is +160.

Warriors vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -4.5

Golden State is 23-23-1 ATS on the season, and has covered the spread six times in the last 10 games. Philadelphia is 29-20 ATS on the season but has only covered the spread three times in the last 10 games. The 76ers are 1-2 ATS as home underdogs while the Warriors are 4-4 ATS as home favorites.

The Warriors are starting to play better as they get healthier while the 76ers have to adjust on the fly with several key rotation players down along with Embiid. Philadelphia has been excellent at home this season but without Embiid, I like Golden State to once again get an important win.

Over/Under: Under 235

The previous matchup went under this number. Both teams trend to the over on the season with Philadelphia going 30-19 to the over and Golden State going 28-19 to the over. The Warriors and 76ers have gone over their totals in six of their last 10 games, but I’ll make this pick based on what happened in the last game. Take the under here.