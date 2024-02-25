Nuggets vs. Warriors pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, February 25

The Denver Nuggets wrap up their brief two-game road trip with a matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, February 25. Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. This will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season, with Denver winning all three games so far.

So far, Denver has only ruled out forward Hunter Tyson, who is dealing with a finger injury. Point guard Jamal Murray (shins) and shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger) are both questionable. Center Jay Huff is probable, even with right knee inflammation. The Golden State injury report is much lighter, with just veteran PG Chris Paul ruled out due to his hand injury.

The Warriors are two-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Golden State is the -130 moneyline favorite, while Denver is installed as the +110 underdog. The point total is set at 230.5.

Nuggets vs. Warriors, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -2

Denver won game 1 108-105, game 2 120-114 and game 3 130-127. All three games have been close but have gone the Nuggets way. Denver is one of the better teams in the league, but they are not good against the spread. Their 24-31-2 record ATS is the fifth-worst in the NBA.

Golden State, on the other hand, is one of the best teams in the league ATS, covering in 55.6% of its games. The Warriors are the best team in the NBA ATS coming off a win, and they have won three in a row. This momentum should help them cover on Sunday in a tough matchup.

Over/Under: Over 230.5

The point totals of these teams’ three matchups this year has finished at 213, 234 and 257, respectively. The Nuggets have had the second-most games this season hit the under, while Golden State has had the seventh-most games hit the over. Murray not playing for Denver could limit their scoring potential, but the over should still hit.