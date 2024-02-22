Full list of announcers for College Football ‘25 video game from EA Sports

More and more details about EA Sports’ College Football 25 have been trickling out over the past week and it has been confirmed that the ESPN/ABC duo of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be the primary commentators for the game.

The news coincided with the announcement of the 134 schools that will be featured in the game. Fellow ESPN analysts Kevin Connors and Jesse Palmer also confirmed their inclusion into the game, as well as former College Gameday analyst David Pollack.

I'm in the Game! Today, I can finally make it official. I am honored to be one of the voices in #CFB25 ! Wait until you see this game! #EAPartner https://t.co/mdLRo77QZR — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) February 22, 2024

I'm so excited to FINALLY announce that I'm part of @EASPORTSCollege. I'm proud to be a partner and one of the voices of the game once again - my 14th year in that role. #CFB25 #EAPartner https://t.co/zVKXxwtKw5 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 22, 2024

This news doesn’t come as a surprise as the previous NCAA Football series primarily used ESPN/ABC’s top college football commentators as the primary voices for their games. NCAA Football ‘14, the final installment of the game before its hiatus, featured Herbstreit and Brad Nessler as the primary commentators as they were the lead voices for ABC’s Saturday Night Football at the time. Fowler took over for the CBS-bound Nessler in 2015 and him and Herbstreit has been one of the top commentating duos of the sport since.

While they will be the primary voices that you will hear during actual gameplay, it can be assumed that Connors, Palmer, and Pollack will be used in pregame, halftime, and postgame studio segments. It has yet to be confirmed if other College Gameday personalities like Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, or Lee Corso will also be in the game, but it wouldn’t be a surprise. The old NCAA games replicated the Gameday theatrics and would even feature Corso doing the mascot head gimmick with whichever team was playing. Similar to Madden, the game also had an in-game “Ask Corso” feature, where he’d recommend certain plays to the user based on the situation.