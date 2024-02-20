Predictions, best bets for 2024 MLS season

The 2024 Major League Soccer season begins Wednesday, February 21 with Columbus Crew hoping to repeat at champions. There’s plenty of excitement surrounding Inter Miami due to the addition of Luis Suarez along with Lionel Messi being fit for a full season, but it’s important to recognize that doesn’t mean an automatic title in South Beach.

Unlike other domestic leagues, MLS also has playoffs which will ultimate determine who the winner is. That means a squad like Inter Miami could dominate the regular season but fail to advance in the playoffs. In fact, there have only been eight instances where the Supporters’ Shield holders (team with most regular season points) have gone on to win the MLS Cup since 1996.

Here’s a look at the odds to win the 2024 MLS season at DraftKings Sportsbook and how bettors should approach this market.

The favorite: Inter Miami (+300)

Messi is the best player in the league when healthy, and that’s not really up for debate. However, Inter Miami ultimately failed to make the playoffs despite his arrival thanks to some late struggles. Messi might not be able to get through a full MLS season at his age, and his top teammates Jordi Alba, Suarez and Sergio Busquets aren’t exactly in their prime either.

After winning all of their Leagues Cup matches with Messi in the mix, Inter Miami appeared to be set to make the MLS playoffs. However, Miami would fail to record a win in their last six matches and missed out. The addition of Suarez should take some pressure off Messi, and the supporting cast will be motivated to improve. The concern will be whether this squad can hold up if one or more of Messi, Suarez, Alba and Busquets go down.

Other contenders: Columbus Crew (+800), LAFC (+800), FC Cincinnati (+1200)

The defending champions headline the list of other contenders, bringing back most of the roster that won last year’s championship. Columbus won three of their last six games and drew the others, setting the stage for their impressive playoff run. Leading scorer Cucho returns to anchor this attack with Christian Ramirez set to step up after the departure of Lucas Zelarayan.

LAFC have been to the last two MLS Cup finals, winning one and losing last year to Columbus. Gareth Bale and Carlos Vela are no longer in the fold but French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is now in the mix. There’s still significant turnover in this group and it’ll take some time to gel but the formula is there for a third straight run to a final.

Cincinnati won the Supporters’ Shield a year ago and brings back most of that group, along with some key upgrades. Reigning MLS MVP Luciano Acosta is back to anchor the attack. The club added Miles Robinson to fortify the back line, while Corey Baird is coming off a big season for Houston Dynamo last year and is expected to fill the void left by Brandon Vazquez. Can Cincinnati match last year’s feat and then make a deep playoff run?

Best bet: LAFC (+800)

You can also get LAFC to win the West at +300, and this is the best squad in that conference even with some shuffling going on. Lloris is the best goalkeeper in MLS as long as he’s healthy, and manager Steve Cherundolo will find a way to make things work up front despite not having a prominent striker.

There’s a qualifier here in that Inter Miami would be the pick if the core players are healthy entering the playoffs. Messi alone is enough to turn the tide, and he only needs one of Suarez, Alba and Busquets to be in the lineup to really make a difference. It might be worth revisiting this bet ahead of the postseason to go with Miami if health isn’t a concern. For now, I like LAFC to keep having success.