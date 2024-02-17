 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest, Curry vs. Ionescu and Dunk Contest at 2024 All-Star Weekend

Here’s how you can catch Saturday’s contests from 2024 All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

By Chinmay Vaidya
FEB 03 2024 NBA Allstar Game Preview
2024 NBA All-Star game signage featuring San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung, Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton and Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard displayed on the front of Lucas Oil Stadium prior to the 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Skills, 3-Point and Slam Dunk contests at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 10, 2024 in Indianapolis, IN.
Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend really kicks into high gear Saturday, February 17 with the competitions. The Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest and Dunk Contest are back as usual, but there’s a new event taking place this year with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu competing in a special 3-point Contest for charity. Here’s the full schedule of the events, which will air on TNT beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

2024 NBA All-Star Saturday Events Schedule, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

First event: Skills Challenge

Second event: 3-point Contest (approximately 8:45 p.m. ET)

Third event: Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point Contest (approximately 9:15 p.m. ET)

Final event: Dunk Contest (approximately 9:30 p.m. ET)

If you aren’t around a TV, you can stream the events on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

