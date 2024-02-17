How to watch Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest, Curry vs. Ionescu and Dunk Contest at 2024 All-Star Weekend

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend really kicks into high gear Saturday, February 17 with the competitions. The Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest and Dunk Contest are back as usual, but there’s a new event taking place this year with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu competing in a special 3-point Contest for charity. Here’s the full schedule of the events, which will air on TNT beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

2024 NBA All-Star Saturday Events Schedule, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

First event: Skills Challenge

Second event: 3-point Contest (approximately 8:45 p.m. ET)

Third event: Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point Contest (approximately 9:15 p.m. ET)

Final event: Dunk Contest (approximately 9:30 p.m. ET)

If you aren’t around a TV, you can stream the events on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.