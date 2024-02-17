Best bets for Dunk Contest at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

The final event of Saturday’s All-Star weekend festivities is the Slam Dunk Contest, which has taken a bit of a hit when it comes to reputation over the years. However, this year’s contest does have some intrigue with defending champion Mac McClung back in the event. McClung had three perfect dunks last year, including both of his attempts in the final round. He’s joined by Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Knicks two-way player Jacob Toppin.

Here’s a look at how the contenders stack up at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2024 event, along with our predictions and best bets.

Favorite Pick: Mac McClung (-275)

No player has won back-to-back dunk contests since Zach LaVine took the crown in 2015 and 2016. LaVine’s contest with Aaron Gordon is often cited as one of the best contests of all time. McClung is not expected to deliver that kind of overall performance again but he did manage three perfect dunks a year ago. It’s impossible to pick against that, even though the odds aren’t favorable. McClung is the clear favorite for a reason and he can go a bit harder because his injury risk doesn’t have a large-scale impact like one to Brown or Jaquez Jr. would.

Darkhorse Pick: Jaime Jaquez Jr. (+550)

It’s tempting to pick Brown, who pushed to take part in this event according to multiple media reports. The three-time All-Star is clearly motivated but will he be as adventurous as the other contenders given his importance to the Celtics? I think Jaquez Jr. has a bit more leeway when it comes to extravagance, even though he is an important role player for Miami. Toppin could follow McClung’s path as a G League player to win the contest but I like Jaquez Jr. as the sleeper pick at these odds.