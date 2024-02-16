When does the 2024 NBA All-Star break begin and end?

The 2023-24 NBA season has reached the All-Star break, which means the league will showcase the best of the best in Indianapolis through a series of events, concluding with the All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18. However, that does not mean the league will immediately return to action following the contest.

The 2024 All-Star break officially begins Friday, February 16. The Rising Stars event and NBA Celebrity Game will take place Friday, while the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest will take place Saturday, February 17.

After Sunday’s All-Star Game, the league will not be in action for three more days as there are no games scheduled through Wednesday, February 21. NBA action resumes Thursday, February 22 with 12 games on the schedule.

While the All-Star break has traditionally been considered the halfway point of the season, it’s actually closer to the two-thirds mark with all teams having played a little over 50 games. This time off is a nice break for most of the league’s players as they gear up for a playoff push in the final third of the season.