See which team has the best odds to land WR Mike Evans in 2024 NFL Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to take a step back in 2023 after the second retirement of Tom Brady. The Bucs responded by finishing 9-8 atop the NFC South. They then upset the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Tampa Bay has a lot of momentum but has some big-name free agents, including veteran wide receiver Mike Evans and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Evans was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay. He has made history due to the fact that he has picked up at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his 10 seasons. His streak almost ended in 2017, but he was credited with 1,001 yards that year and then 1,006 yards in 2020.

Evans was the best pass-catcher for Tampa Bay last season, bringing in 79 of his 136 targets for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns. He barely edged out teammate Chris Godwin, who had 1,024 yards but only two touchdowns. Godwin was at the focal point of contract talks for a few seasons between back-to-back franchise tags. He was then signed to a 3-year, $60 million deal extension in 2022. Now, it is time for Evans to have another payday.

Tampa Bay could look at tagging the wideout, but that would likely run them $20.714 million for the season. The 30-year-old is likely looking for a two or three-year deal, depending on how the salary shapes up. Lucky for the Buccaneers, they have the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as the team that Evans takes his first snap for in 2024, suggesting that a deal is currently expected to happen.

Mike Evans next team odds Team Odds Team Odds TB Buccaneers -165 CHI Bears +650 HOU Texans +800 NE Patriots +1200 KC Chiefs +1400 ATL Falcons +1400 ARI Cardinals +1600 CAR Panthers +2000 IND Colts +2500 WAS Commanders +3500 TEN Titans +3500 PHI Eagles +3500 NY Jets +3500 NY Giants +3500 DET Lions +3500 DAL Cowboys +3500 BAL Ravens +3500 PIT Steelers +5000 LV Raiders +5000 JAX Jaguars +5000 GB Packers +5000 CIN Bengals +5000 SF 49ers +10000 SEA Seahawks +10000 NO Saints +10000 MIN Vikings +10000 MIA Dolphins +10000 LA Rams +10000 LA Chargers +10000 DEN Broncos +10000 CLE Browns +10000 BUF Bills +10000

It is interesting to see that the Chicago Bears are the team with the second-best odds to roster Evans. The Bears are set with wide receiver DJ Moore as their WR1, but adding Evans would give them one of the best receiving dups in the league. Chicago already has plenty to think about this offseason as they debate retaining quarterback Justin Fields or trading him and then using the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to bring in their franchise quarterback of the future. Resetting the contract clock by shipping Fields could help free up some future cap space needed to bring in Evans.

The Houston Texans would be an intriguing option. Evans was born in Galveston, Texas, so the move to the Texans at least gets him closer to home. He played collegiately at Texas A&M, and while that was more than a decade ago, it would make sense that he may want to have that homecoming. Pair that with the fact his quarterback would be the reigning Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud, and Evans could be the piece that completes the quick Houston rebuild.

The New England Patriots are in desperate need of wide receiver help. Unfortunately, they also need a quarterback, and I don’t think that Evans would sign there. The AFC East is going to be a tough division, and Evans and a rookie QB or Mac Jones don’t automatically make the Patriots contenders. The Kansas City Chiefs have the fifth-best odds to get Evans, and if that happens, we may want to go ahead and ink them in as Super Bowl winners every year that he and Mahomes would play together.