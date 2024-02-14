Updated Big Ten basketball standings for 2024 season

The 2023-24 Big Ten men’s basketball season is winding down and every team is jockeying for positioning in the Big Ten Tournament. All 14 teams will compete in the tourney, with the top 10 seeds receiving a first-round bye and the top four seeds receiving a double-bye straight to the quarterfinals.

Here are the current conference standings and tiebreaker procedures ahead of the 2024 Big Ten Tournament, held at the Target Center in Minneapolis on March 13-17.

2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Standings

Purdue: 11-2 Big Ten, 22-2 overall Illinois: 8-4 Big Ten, 17-6 overall Wisconsin: 9-5 Big Ten, 17-8 overall Northwestern: 8-5 Big Ten, 17-7 overall Michigan State: 7-6 Big Ten, 15-9 overall Nebraska: 7-7 Big Ten, 17-8 overall Minnesota: 6-6 Big Ten, 15-8 overall Indiana: 6-7 Big Ten, 14-10 overall Iowa: 6-7 Big Ten, 14-10 overall Penn State: 6-7 Big Ten, 12-12 overall Rutgers: 5-7 Big Ten, 13-10 overall Maryland: 5-8 Big Ten, 13-11 overall Ohio State: 4-10 Big Ten, 14-11 overall Michigan: 3-11 Big Ten, 8-17 overall

Two teams tied

1. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular-season.

2. Each team’s record vs. the team occupying the highest position in the final regular-season standings (or in the case of a tie for the championship, the next highest position in the regular-season standings), continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

a. When arriving at another pair of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to their own tie-breaking procedures), rather than the performance against the individual tied teams.

b. When comparing records against a single team or a group of teams, the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0).

3. Won-loss percentage of all Division I opponents.

4. Coin toss conducted by the Commissioner or designee.

Three or more teams tied

1. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular-season.

a. When comparing records against the tied teams, the team with the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0).

b. After the top team among the tied teams is determined, the second team is ranked by its record among the original tied teams, not the head-to-head record vs. the remaining team(s).

2. If the remaining teams are still tied, then each tied team’s record shall be compared to the team occupying the highest position in the final regular-season standings, continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

a. When arriving at another pair of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to their own tie-breaking procedures), rather than the performance against the individual tied teams.

b. When comparing records against a single team or group of teams, the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0).

3. Won-loss percentage of Division I opponents.

4. Coin toss conducted by Commissioner or designee