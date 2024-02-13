See which team has the best odds to land RB Derrick Henry in 2024 NFL Free Agency

It appears that the tenure of RB Derrick Henry with the Tennessee Titans has come to an end. While there was a chance the two sides could come to an agreement after this season, it sure felt like Henry’s last game in a Titans jersey in Week 18. Henry is expected to hit the free agent market when the NFL calendar flips on March 13. Where Henry might land is unclear. We do, however, have odds via DraftKings Sportsbook in select states, offering odds on Henry’s next team. We’re going to look at that and where Henry may end up.

First, Henry, 30, is a four-time Pro Bowl and one-time All Pro running back. He won 2020 Offensive Player of the Year after finishing with over 2,000 rushing yards and 17 TDs. Over the course of the past eight seasons, Henry has over 2,000 carries for 9,502 yards and 90 TDs. Henry has had one of the more dominant stretches at the RB position in recent memory. Even this past year at his age, Henry was able to rush for 1,167 yards with 12 TDs on a bad Titans team. While there is concern over Henry’s “miles” and his age, you can’t argue with consistency.

Still, it’s difficult to know which team will covet Henry and what his next contract might look like. Let’s look at the odds and what to make there.

Derrick Henry 2024 team odds Team Odds Team Odds BAL Ravens +200 PHI Eagles +400 DAL Cowboys +550 HOU Texans +750 LA Chargers +1000 GB Packers +1000 TEN Titans +1000 MIN Vikings +1200 MIA Dolphins +2500 LV Raiders +2500 KC Chiefs +2500 CIN Bengals +2500 CHI Bears +2500 BUF Bills +2500 NY Giants +5000 NE Patriots +5000 LA Rams +5000 CAR Panthers +5000 WAS Commanders +5000 TB Buccaneers +5000 PIT Steelers +7500 NY Jets +7500 JAX Jaguars +7500 DEN Broncos +7500 CLE Browns +7500 ARI Cardinals +7500 SEA Seahawks +10000 NO Saints +10000 IND Colts +10000 DET Lions +10000 ATL Falcons +10000 SF 49ers +10000

The Baltimore Ravens have the best odds to land Henry at +200. Behind Baltimore is the Eagles, Cowboys and Texans. Two of those teams make some sense, while Houston could stay away. Devin Singletary was fine last season while Dameon Pierce is still young and could bounce back after a good rookie season, but down 2023. The Texans could view a move for Henry as an all-in approach with QB C.J. Stroud on a rookie contract. Houston has a chance to compete in the playoffs with Stroud the next three years on a cheap deal. The Texans could offer Henry 3+ years, perhaps with an option, which could entice him over Baltimore.

Let’s look at Philly and Dallas.

The Eagles used D’Andre Swift as the primary back in 2023. He was mostly productive with right around 1,250 total yards and six TDs. Remember, QB Jalen Hurts takes up a lot of carries and rushing TDs. So the Eagles don’t really need to go all-in at RB. Though, Henry would be a fine addition. The Eagles can’t keep having Hurts take hits getting into the end zone and on the ground. Signing Henry gives Philly a workhorse back who can take pressure of Hurts.

The Cowboys franchise tagged RB Tony Pollard prior to the 2023 regular season. He could see the tag again or hit free agency. If that’s the case, the Cowboys could let Pollard walk and bring in Henry. It would be an odd move, though, to give a 30-year-old a big contract vs. Pollard, who is 26 years old and coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. This would be the ultimate Jerry move to let Pollard walk and bring in Henry. Pollard is a better pass-catcher and younger.