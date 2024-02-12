Super Bowl 59 odds following Chiefs Super Bowl victory

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again Super Bowl Champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 22-19 in overtime to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in five seasons. Their dynasty is firmly entrenched in history now, but can they do what no other NFL team has done, win three in a row! The odds coming out of the Super Bowl have them up there, but interestingly enough, the 49ers are still favorites to take home the hardware in the 2024 season.

You can take a look at the full list below, but the 49ers are at +550, while the Chiefs are at +650. It is hard to figure why that is. Sure, the 49ers had the better team on paper, but the ability of Patrick Mahomes to lead his team on the road in the playoffs against the best defenses in the league is unparalleled.

The Chiefs had a down season offensively, but it didn’t matter in the end. Mahomes threw touchdown passes to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman, two of the Chiefs less-than-reliable pass catchers this season. They will, at the very least, try to upgrade Mahomes’ receivers and this should be a good draft to stock up, as the wide receiver group is strong.

Of course, football is a fickle game and injuries plus a host of small obstacles can take out the best of teams. The Chiefs aren’t locks by any means, and it only takes four quarters to knock them out of the playoffs. The 49ers of course have a right to be one of the favorites and Brock Purdy is going to get a chance to improve, while the team reconfigures their roster for 2024.

Here’s a look at complete Super Bowl 59 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.