49ers WR Deebo Samuel returns vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

Update: Samuel has returned to Super Bowl 58.

Update: Samuel is questionable to return and has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury.

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel was injured in the third quarter of Super Bowl 58 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Samuel was eventually able to walk off under his own power, but the Niners can’t afford to lose more star players after Dre Greenlaw suffered an Achilles injury earlier in the game.

Samuel has been targeted seven times in the Super Bowl so far. He has only brought in two of them for 24 yards, and he has struggled to get into a groove like much of the 49ers’ offense. While he is sidelined, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Chris Conley and Ray-Ray McCloud III will step up in the passing game.

Samuel played in 15 games during the regular season. He brought in 60 of his 89 targets for 892 yards and was tied for most on the team with seven touchdowns. Samuel also carried the ball 37 times out of the backfield for an additional 225 yards and five touchdowns. He brings a versatility to the San Francisco offense that will be hard to replace if he misses significant time for the rest of the game.