49ers LB Dre Greenlaw ruled OUT vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

Update: Greenlaw has officially been ruled OUT for the remainder of the Super Bowl.

Update: Greenlaw has been diagnosed with an Achilles injury. He is considered questionable to return by San Francisco, but with how it looked, you have to assume he is done for the rest of the game.

San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw was forced to exit in the second quarter of Super Bowl 58 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening. Greenlaw sustained a freak injury jogging back onto the field. He got checked out on the sideline, but the cart came out and took him back to the locker room with a “lower left leg” injury.

Dre Greenlaw appeared to injure himself jogging back onto the field pic.twitter.com/p3nwmTUsfO — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Greenlaw is playing in his fifth career season, all with San Francisco. He tallied 120 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks and four passes defended in 15 regular season games. Greenlaw had 15 tackles and two interceptions in two games this postseason. Before he got hurt in the Super Bowl, he had already picked up three tackles in one and a half quarters, helping San Francisco’s strong defensive start. When Greenlaw left the field, backup linebacker Oren Burks replaced him.

It’s still early, but San Francisco defense has impressed so far. The offense turned the ball over their first drive, but the defense forced a punt. The 49ers’ defense forced a punt on Kansas City’s next drive and then a redzone fumble after a huge gain through the air by Mecole Hardman from Patrick Mahomes. If Greenlaw is sidelined for the rest of the game, it could be a difference maker in favor of the Chiefs.