Can Dr. Umstick save Eric André in their Super Bowl commercial?

Dr. Umstick has arrived to save the day!

Drumstick is making its Super Bowl commercial debut this year, featuring the above 30 second spot in the third quarter of Super Bowl 58. It features the character Dr. Umstick, who made his debut in 2022 as part of the “Another Day, Another Drumstick” campaign.

Eric Andre isn’t feeling well on his flight and the flight attendant calls for a doctor. A human doctor was prepared to help, but Dr. Umstick jumped in with his bag full of Drumstick frozen treats.

This all comes as Drumstick has initiated a change.org petition to make the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday. They’re not the first to push for such a holiday, and it’s safe to say they won’t be the last. But even if the holiday doesn’t come to fruition, we can at least enjoy a Drumstick the day after Super Bowl 58 wraps up the 2024 NFL season.

Drumstick Super Bowl 58 teasers featuring Dr. Umstick

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.