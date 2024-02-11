49ers RB Christian McCaffrey scores first touchdown in Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs on crazy trick play [VIDEO]

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl 58 on a wild sequence toward the end of the second quarter. QB Brock Purdy swung the ball out to WR Jauan Jennings, who passed it back to CMC, who then took the ball to the crib for the score to give the Niners a 10-0 lead in the second vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58.

The best part about this is the prop of O2.5 players attempting a pass hits with Jennings joining Purdy and Patrick Mahomes in that category. The 49ers are known to bring out some trickery every now and then and this isn’t a surprising move by Kyle Shanahan in a big spot. The odds for that to hit were +164 on DraftKings Sportsbook. You may have also noticed this prop in a Super Bowl pool.

CMC was +390 to be the first TD scorer in this game. He was getting 14 percent of the handle and 15 percent of the bets in the market on DKSB.

