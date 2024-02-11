Tracking George Kittle performance in Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers will play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. They will have a Super Bowl 54 rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs after losing 31-20 to them back in 2020. The Niners are looking for their first Super Bowl win since 1995 when they beat the San Diego Chargers 49-26.

San Francisco tight end George Kittle flew under the radar this season alongside weapons Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey. Still, the veteran tight end had over 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns. It feels like all eyes are on Kansas City TE Travis Kelce, but statistically Kittle had the better regular season this year.

In this article, we will be tracking Kittle’s performance in Super Bowl 58 as he looks to win his first career Super Bowl.

Second quarter update: San Francisco scored in the second quarter, but it was star RB Christian McCaffrey scoring the game’s first touchdown and San Francisco’s first. Kittle has mainly been used as a blocker but has yet to be targeted.

First quarter update: The game is tied 0-0, with neither offense able to get on the scoreboard in the first. Kittle wasn’t targeted in the first quarter.

