Tracking Christian McCaffrey performance in Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping for a different result when they meet the Kansas City Chiefs once again in a Super Bowl. These sides squared off in Super Bowl 54, with the Chiefs winning 31-20. However, the 49ers have one major difference this time around which they believe can shift the outcome substantially.

Running back Christian McCaffrey did not play in Super Bowl 54, but he’s ready to go for Super Bowl 58 Sunday. The 49ers star racked up 1,459 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns this season, adding 564 yards and seven receiving touchdowns as well. He’s a superstar in every sense of the word and has been the engine of this offense. There were only three games all season where he did not find the endzone.

We’re tracking McCaffrey’s performance in Super Bowl 58 below, highlighting big moments and noting his prop bets.

Christian McCaffrey stats, highlights and props tracker

STATS

3 rush, 15 yards, 1 receptions, 11 yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 fumble

HIGHLIGHTS

McCaffrey started strong on the first drive but we’ve got the first big moment of Super Bowl 58 with a fumble from the 49ers star running back.

PROPS

Anytime touchdown: -220

Rushing yards: 90.5 (over -120, under -110)

Receiving yards: 34.5 (over -120, under -110)

Rushing + receiving yards: 129.5 (over -130, under +100)

