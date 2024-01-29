 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thunder F Jalen Williams suffers ankle injury late in Monday’s game vs. Timberwolves

Williams hopped on one leg to the locker room late.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 29, 2024 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Postgame update: There’s no official update on Williams, who appeared to turn his ankle late in the game Monday. The Thunder will likely know more Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder might’ve suffered a much bigger loss than 107-101 defeat on the court to the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday evening, seeing rising forward Jalen Williams hop off to the locker room late in the contest.

Hopefully this is nothing serious for Williams, who has blossomed into a high-level starter for a Thunder team thinking big this season. The forward entered Monday’s game averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the floor and 44% from deep. He’s arguably the second-best offensive player on this team behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

If Williams is sidelined for more than just a game or two, look for Lu Dort to step up offensively. Dort already gets big minutes as a starter, but he’d become Oklahoma City’s top perimeter option with Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey seeing more on-ball usage. Chet Holmgren could also see more shots with Williams out, although Dort and Giddey probably benefit more.

More From DraftKings Network