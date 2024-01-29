Pelicans vs. Celtics pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, January 29

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) will hope to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (35-11) Monday evening. The Celtics are coming off a massive loss to the Clippers, which was just their second setback at home this season. The Pelicans are also looking to rebound after a blowout loss to Milwaukee Saturday. This is the first meeting between the teams this season.

New Orleans is clean on the day-to-day injury front. Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis are questionable for Boston on the first night of a back-to-back set for the Celtics, while Luke Kornet is considered doubtful.

The Celtics are 8.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 236. Boston is -360 on the moneyline while New Orleans is +285.

Pelicans vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -8.5

Boston is 13-9 ATS on the season as the home team, largely because its spreads have been bigger than most home favorites. The Pelicans are 7-4-1 ATS as a road underdog this season, and 12-8-1 as an underdog overall.

However, New Orleans is coming off two massive losses to contenders and might not have the juice to keep up with the Celtics. If Porzingis and Horford both suit up, this could be a tough night for the Pelicans. After a truly eye-opening setback against the Clippers, I think the Celtics restore their dominance at home with a big win over New Orleans Monday.

Over/Under: Over 236

The Celtics are 11-11 to the over as the home team, but they have gone under their totals in six of the last eight games. The Pelicans have gone over their totals in four of the last six games, and they are 12-8-1 on overs as the road team. Give me the over in this contest.