Who is playing in Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl 58 will feature a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and either the Detroit Lions or San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs earned the No. 3 seed in the AFC this season. They defeated the Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium in the Wild Card round before heading to Buffalo, where they grabbed a 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills. In the AFC Championship Game, they took down the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, 17-10.

This marks the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years. They are the reigning NFL champions after defeating the Eagles in last year’s Super Bowl, and also won it all in 2020.

The Lions go on the road to take on the 49ers in the NFC Championship game at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday evening.